Emilio Chuvieco (Madrid, 62 years old) has spent half of his life studying fire, since he began his research career at the University of Berkeley (United States) in 1987. In all this time he has witnessed the emergence of a new type of fire. of fires, those of the sixth generation, linked to climate change, but also to demographic change. Director of the chair of environmental ethics at the University of Alcalá de Henares, he also coordinates the Environmental Remote Sensing Research Group of the Alcala center. His team uses satellites and the LIDAR (airborne laser) system to prevent fires, analyze their damage and their possible recovery. Awarded in 2022 with the Jaume I Prize for Environmental Protection, he is the scientific manager of fireEUrisk, a project promoted by the European Commission 2022 to determine and minimize the risk of extreme fires in Europe. In this interview, he makes it clear that having planes is not enough, that the fire must be put out long before it starts.

Ask. Traditionally, these months were to clear the forests for the summer. But he hasn’t even had time to assemble the equipment. Fires in Castellón and Teruel, in Asturias and Cantabria, in Galicia… What is happening?

Answer. In Spain there have always been fires at the end of winter, beginning of spring, in the north. In the Mediterranean it is very rare and this year it is a rather unusual case. We do not know if the trend will continue. A few years ago, at a fire ecology congress in California, the person in charge of state forest management told us that they already had a fire season practically all year round. I don’t know if that is going to happen in Spain as well, but maybe in the southern areas it can happen. The truth is that we have had a very dry winter and as soon as the heat rises a bit and there are conditions of dry storms and strong winds, it is very difficult to control.

Q. But the Castellón fire lasted a week. Isn’t that too long?

R. When the fires are very extensive, as it seems to have been in this case, the aerial means do what they can. And in an area of ​​great relief, the terrestrial means also do what they can. When the fire enters a very strong relief area, for example in canyon areas, it can increase its speed. The best thing you can do in these cases is to be as far away as possible. In the windy conditions that existed and with the vegetation so dry it is very difficult to turn off. There are those who think that by having three planes you can put out any fire. But it’s not like that.

Q. And while in the north dozens of fires break out in Asturias, Cantabria and Galicia.

R. There have always been many fires in the north linked to pasture management. The extensive cattle ranching there uses fire to clear the scrub and give access to the cows. In fact, there was a program a few years ago in which the Ministry itself and the autonomous communities helped farmers to burn, that is, what is called prescribed burning. But sometimes it gets out of hand and burns other areas. On the other hand, there is the phenomenon of foehn winds which, when they pass the Cantabrian mountain range, fall to the other slope very dry and cause the ignition conditions to increase a lot. Two things are combined, human management and the climate issue.

Q. According to a document from the FirEUrisk project, 95% of fires are caused and most are due to imprudence or agricultural malpractice. But those traditional practices have always been there. What has changed so that what was not reckless in the past is now?

R. There is always talk of climate change and it is important. But in Spain we have also had a very important social change. A lot of territory that was previously managed is no longer managed, the forest is not used economically as it was in the past, much of the extensive livestock farming was abandoned, the rural population has aged… All of this causes fuel to accumulate and when there is a accident, what used to be an attempt is now 4,000 hectares burned.

Q. How do you work on the human factor?

R. While everyone in Japan knows what to do when there is an earthquake, in Spain we don’t know what to do if there is a fire. People, especially those who live in rural areas or who spend time in the countryside, must be trained. If you go to a fire congress, there are many foresters. There are many people who work in mechanics, the spread of fire. But you don’t see as many sociologists or human geographers working on these questions.

Q. The fires in Australia in 2020, those in Siberia in 2019, the recurring fires in California, last summer in Chile… Is the planet burning?

R. We have been using fire for 450,000 years. In other words, it has lived with man for a long time and is a natural factor in many ecosystems. In fact, the Mediterranean vegetation is adapted to fire. What is happening now? On a global scale we are seeing a series of anomalies. We have just published a study with French and Chinese colleagues about the fires in the boreal zones, both Siberia and Canada and Alaska, from 2021. The data is very anomalous because it is the first year in which there have been strong drought anomalies in both regions at the same time. In Australia, seven times more than the average of the last 20 years burned in some areas of the south-east of the country. They are sixth generation fires, which occur in conditions of drought and highly anomalous heat waves. They are named like this because behavior patterns not seen at other times are observed, particularly in what affects the energy of the fire (length and intensity of the flame front) and the propagation speeds. Standard prevention systems are not designed for this. It is in what you have to change the chip: invest much more in prevention. And that means pastoral management, fostering rural economies. If the countryside does not have people, if it does not have a certain economic activity of land management, then obviously when there is a fire like the one in Castellón, disaster occurs.

Q. Are they going to stop being anomalies to become the norm?

R. It seems that the trend is going there. When we talk about climate change, we are talking about long time series, 30 years, not about a year when something abnormal happens. And of course, if the 15 warmest years in the instrumental record, that is, the last 150 years, have occurred in this century, one begins to realize that it is no longer so much an anomaly, but a trend.

Q. One of the bases of the FirEUrisk project is to determine the risk. What was not done and what is wanted to be done?

R. Fire risk systems are based almost exclusively on the weather, which is very important. But you also have to consider the level of exposure to risk and the level of vulnerability that potentially burnable areas have. And that is what we are doing in this project, not only taking into account the meteorological aspects, but also the characteristics of the fuel. For example, the moisture of dead fuel is usually valued with meteorological variables. It’s what burns first, but the live fuel situation is almost never considered. And we are doing that with satellite images. The abundance of fuel is also relevant. We are also seeing this with satellite data and with LIDAR, an airborne laser. On the other hand, there is also the vulnerability part, in which nothing has been done.

Q. Vulnerability?

R. There is almost no system that takes into account that there are spaces that are more vulnerable, because they are more valuable, or because they are less adapted to fire. For example, a cork oak has a very strong bark and can last longer. And other species that with a little fire die directly. There are those that regrow more easily, those that regrow from the roots, such as oaks or rebollo, which will have it easier. Meanwhile, germinating species, such as pines, find it much more difficult. On the other hand, the area may be more vulnerable because it has an aging population, because it costs much more to evacuate it or to deal with the fire. Risk management is not only buying more planes and more extinguishing media, but above all trying to reduce it before the event occurs.

Q. What do the LIDAR system and satellites contribute?

R. Satellites allow you to estimate pre-fire conditions, mainly through the moisture of live fuel. Plants reflect more in a certain band of the spectrum the drier they are. With the LIDAR and also the satellites, we study the structural characteristics of the vegetation, the biomass, its height, its density… One of the works that we are doing is with a LIDAR that is in the International Space Station and that takes data from the largest part of the planet

Q. What type of fire can a satellite detect?

R. It depends on the resolution. NASA satellites have a sensor that has 375 meter resolution. But since the energy emitted by a hot spot is not linear, but exponential, it assumes that you don’t need the entire pixel to be on fire to detect it. With the current Meteosat you have a worse resolution, of two kilometers. So the fires that it can detect are much larger, but we have images every 10 minutes, whereas NASA detects once a day. The current Meteosat is being widely used for fires in areas with little terrestrial information, such as Africa. But here in Europe it is not being used yet because it is considered inaccurate. The third generation Meteosat is now being deployed, which will have higher resolution in both time and space and has a channel to detect fires.

Q. Another of FirEUrisk’s legs is risk reduction. What elements are key here?

R. The fire is basically a consequence of three factors: weather, vegetation and human action. You can’t do much with the weather, but you can with the fuel and the human factor. What can you do with the fuel? Well, reduce its quantity. And how is it reduced? Well, there are three means, mainly burning it, making controlled burns, something that is already being introduced in Europe. Before it was anathema. The second means is grazing, the most appropriate for me, because burning has its risks. But herding requires people, it requires livestock. Here again we have the demographic problem. And the third means is the mechanical removal of fuel. If we could install small biomass power plants in forest areas, biomass is renewable energy and it would be a way to solve two problems. Reduce biomass while generating energy. There was also a whole economy of wood that we have abandoned. We want to reduce the use of paper. But we must not forget that paper is also carbon, which is stored in a stable manner. Cutting down trees and planting others is quite reasonable. But it seems that cutting down a tree is something of a sacrilege nowadays.

Q. And from the political sphere can something else be done?

R. Sometimes legislation that is made with an urban mentality does not work much in these places. For example, there is preventive forestry. It is very difficult to do forest management with all the regulations that make things very difficult for you. That’s what the forest owners complain about, that they can’t cut, and that obviously makes the fuel have a continuity that it shouldn’t have. There must be protection zones, natural parks, natural protection areas, without a doubt, but there are many other zones that must be managed. I think you have to cut down trees, as long as you replant them afterwards.

