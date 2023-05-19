Although América is in the semifinals right now and looks to be able to fight for the Liga MX title in a serious way, the team from the country’s capital, last Saturday delivered its worst game in the entire tournament against Atlético de San Luis . A meeting that could have ended in tragedy for those from the Coapa nest, since the reality is that they were close to being eliminated before the San Luis team, something that the strong people of the board did not like at all.
In the end, the America team got the ticket but left a very bad image on the field. For the good or bad fortune of the squad, that day the owner of the team, Emilio Azcárraga, was present in his private box, who witnessed the terrible show of his players in the front row, something that the powerful businessman did not like at all who, without thinking much , immediately made a call for attention.
Once the match was over, far from congratulating the players, Emilio went down to the dressing room to reproach the footballers for the way in which they faced the match, he demanded much more personality from them in the remainder of the league and that they be focused on the ball , because losing is part of the game, but the ways of competing are not negotiated. It seems that Azcárraga’s shouts worked, because Ortíz’s team gave a totally different face yesterday during their visit to Akron where they took advantage.
