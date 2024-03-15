Despite the defeat against Chivas, América remains, perhaps on par with Monterrey, the favorite club to win the Liga MX and possibly also the CONCACAF Champions League. The club has a squad full of stars, key men who make significant differences on and off the field, one of them Henry Martín, captain and scorer in Coapa, whose future remains in limbo due to the end of his contract at the end of the season. of the semester, which the eagles want to renew, as stated by Emilio Azcárraga.
More news about Club América
“I think he is very happy here. There is talk not only about him, but also about many players. I think it is in the best interest of Henry and the club for him to stay. I think a family bond is created with these unfounded criticisms to the club or players and makes us become more united and that family unity makes us see the best that can happen for the club or players. When things are talked about, paths are going to cross and we saw it with him, Miguel, players that have come and gone. Henry's respect for the fans, for his teammates, for me and for the board is very important.”
– Emilio Azcarraga
The boss of América made it clear, with Henry Martín at his side, his desire for the continuity of the footballer, whom he considers a pillar of the club. Despite this, the club owner will leave the footballer's future in the hands of the sports area and the scorer himself, hoping that they reach an agreement.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Emilio #Azcárraga #continuity #Henry #Martín #América
Leave a Reply