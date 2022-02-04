With an investment of more than 23 million dollars, America was the team on the continent that invested the most money in this winter market, all with the aim of having a greater squad than the previous semester and with the clear objective of reaching the title of Liga Mx, something that has not been achieved for 3 years.
This being the case and with the demand placed on Solari and his players, the team’s owner, Emilio Azcárraga, was present at the eagles’ training session on Thursday at the Coapa nest, in what was not a courtesy visit, the boss of the capitalinos arrived at practice to make a strong call for attention after the poor start of the tournament.
Azcárraga was clear and forceful, he demanded that Solari and his players immediately reverse the situation starting this Saturday and both the players who had just arrived on the squad and those from various tournaments above received a warning from Emilio, this semester is worth nothing more than It is not to be champions in the Mx League. The only one who was not part of the scolding was Sports Director Santiago Baños, who seems firm in his position and with the support of the owner of América.
#Emilio #Azcárraga #strongly #draws #attention #squad #coaching #staff
Leave a Reply