Emilio Azcarraga Jean 54 years old, responded to Eugenio Derbez 60, this after the histrion confessed in an interview that Televisa vetoed him and all because of his comments in relation to the Mayan Train, since he deduces that it was that that forced the company to impose said punishment on him.

And it is that Eugenio Derbez told Jorge Poza that from one moment to another Televisa forbade him the interviews that they had already agreed, but that no one gave him the real reason why he was punished, for which the same owner of the powerful television station Emilio Azcarraga Jean

He responded via Twitter.

“Neta @EugenioDerbez, before saying that you’re banned, ask me, caon. Otherwise I’m going to think that you’re not a normal guy. Listen, no, listen to me, no. What you declared about an alleged Televisa veto was horrible, here you interview… 1/3”, writes Emilio Azcárraga Jean, where he listens to the version of the Mexican actor.

“… And our coverage of Selvame del Tren… and I send you everything, everything that I have left over. 2/3”, continued Emilio Azcarraga in a thread that left everyone shocked, because nobody knew that this was the distance of the famous with the business.

As expected, the networks reacted to the response made by the owner of Televisa, who is well known, has always gotten along with Eugenio Derbez, but these statements apparently surprised whom the businessman considers his friend, but That was not all, because the president of the television station confessed his colleague’s anger.

“You and I know that the real reason is that you are angry because you want us to give you our rights to La Familia Peluche. I already cut my guy. 3/3,” Emilio writes in another tweet with which he ended and then received an avalanche of comments.

