America is going to fly towards the age of 6 without being able to win the Liga MX title. The club has not had the fortune to establish itself as the country’s champion and is currently experiencing one of the worst droughts in its history. The owner of the club, Mr. Emilio Azcárraga, is tired of this fact and wants this semester to change suddenly.
More news about America
Although more than a wish, this is already an obligation, therefore, the owner of América will put a strong hand if at the end of the semester the local title is not won, yes or yes. If this fatal scenario for the team from the country’s capital comes to pass, then heads will roll, two in particular: that of the coach, a newcomer and already with one foot on the tightrope, André Jardine, and the head of the man who signed it, Santiago Baños.
Sources close to America report that both have the rope around their necks and do not have the slightest margin for error, it is to win everything or die. In the case of Santiago, he has been the head of failure for many years, so this is his last life and he knows it. About Jardine, it is a direct bet from Baños, he does not have the confidence of other club managers, therefore, if the Sports President of America loses his place, the logic is that the coach he himself has signed will follow in his footsteps immediately.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Emilio #Azcárraga #issues #ultimatum #Santiago #Baños #América #fails #win #Liga #title
Leave a Reply