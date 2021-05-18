Realme has been revealed as the manufacturer that has grown the most in 2020, a milestone that joins that of the brand that has managed to sell 50 million devices in less time before. In Spain, its expansion continues, although Emilio Álvarez assures this newspaper that “there is still a lot of work to do.”

-You have been in Spain for almost two years, what is the assessment of your arrival in the Spanish market?

Phew! Thought it seems like a short time, but a lot has happened. The balance is very positive, it is tremendously positive because everything we have achieved in that year and a half I think is not easy at all. We started selling online and today we have a very important channel penetration. Last year was also an atypical year, although the pandemic did not affect us too much, because we came from a very important online position. Sales through this channel grew exponentially and in that sense it helped us. For this year, the focus is on further developing the retail and the operator, since at the end of last year we started working with Yoigo and the Euskaltel group. Now, we have started with Vodafone and that will also give us an important visibility. We have grown as a team and in turnover, but we still have a very long journey ahead of us.

-They talk about Yoigo, Euskaltel and Vodafone… Are there more alliances planned for this year or with that they already have the quota covered?

The goal is to be with another top-tier operator before the end of the year, but we hope it will be as soon as possible.

-Spanish or French?

All those who are in Spain, there are not many options either (laughs). Operators’ business is complex, immediacy does not exist. It is a long process, because there are many conditions and certifications. It is a lot of workload until it is achieved and we are going to develop retail very strongly this year, we all hope that the growth from June will be great because we all want to go shopping, go out with more freedom and that is going to be positive.

-They are the company that grows the most in sales this 2020, the pandemic year has not been very bad, has it?

It has not been all bad, although we all would have liked not to see or experience this situation. The online position with which we started has benefited us in this sense to see vociferous. We all would have liked it. It is not known that the person who suffered this situation, but as I said, the position with which we started on-line has benefited us in that sense. At a European level, we are the brand that has grown the most, according to Counterpoint. That in the end tells us that things are being done well, but there is still a lot to do.

-Has the collapse of Huawei favored this growth in sales?

I don’t know, because I don’t know the clients that we have stolen from Huawei. Unlike other countries, our market is saturated. This year a total growth is expected, but very small. In other developing countries it does happen, such as India. The European market is so complicated, because each unit that I sell is because I prevent another brand from doing it. If there are fewer brands, it favors us all.

-Are you afraid that the same thing that happens to Huawei will happen to them with the restrictions of the United States?

I, right now, no. I’ve been in this business for a ton of years and I’ve seen so many things that if you think about what can happen to you… uf. Also, I think it is not the same case, our position is totally different. What you have to do is think about the day to day and get the objectives.

-One of his successes is selling cheap mobile phones, in a band of around 300 euros. It is profitable?

If we are here it is because it is profitable. The company is very conscientious and its main premise is: the product has to be profitable. What we sell, we do with the profitability that the brand demands. This is a volume business and a global market. I assure you that what is sold in Spain is profitable, because I am responsible for that.

-A few months ago we talked about that, if you were afraid of other Chinese like Xiaomi or Oppo, has that changed?

(Laughs) Rivals? Any. The cake is what it is, but my day to day is not governed by this. This is treated with all the tools at hand is to get someone who wants to buy a mobile to be Realme.

-What are the challenges or obstacles that may prevent you from achieving your goals?

I think we have the best product proposal on the market, that is, I think that is unquestionable. Price-ratio and what we offer. But we also have other things, other areas for improvement. In the end, at the brand level we have to continue growing. We have to consolidate our position and keep working.

-In the world of technology we are now continuously talking about the lack of semiconductors that is affecting sectors such as the automotive world. Apple has also warned that this ‘drought’ is beginning to show. Could it be a problem for the world of mobile telephony?

To this day, we still have not suffered problems, but everything is so variable that it can change tomorrow. Fortunately, with the Realme C21, which is a very important model, we have not suffered from a lack of supply. The truth is that we are not suffering, but they are problems that affect all players and we have to overcome it.

-We are talking about smartphones, they also have headphones, wareables and a security camera … In short, a wide catalog. But, do you have in mind to make the leap to another range of products? Now it takes a lot for technology companies to bet on cars …

(Laughter) I would love it, they would give me great joy. We are very active in part of audio and smartwatches and soon we will launch our first robot vacuum cleaner and we also want to enter the television market.

-When?

I prefer not to say it, because it is a market that at a logistical and margin level is very different from that of smartphones. I hope and trust that our televisions will come out sometime this year.