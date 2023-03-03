Emiliano Melchiorre was struck by a sudden illness in his sleep. It was his mother, who entered his room, to make the sad discovery

The sad story happened in the municipality of Teramo. Emiliano Melchior43, was found dead by his mother.

Mother and son lived together in a house located in via Vinciguerra. It was a colleague who realized something was wrong. Not seeing him arrive at work, he called his brother. Then, the dramatic discovery.

His mother entered his room and found him now lifeless on the bed. A sudden illness that left no way out for Emiliano Melchiorre, breaking his life forever at just 43 years old.

The news quickly spread through the community and shocked countless people who knew and loved him. The family is too in shockno one expected such a sudden and unexpected loss.

The 118 operators were unable to do anything for Emiliano Melchiorre

After the alarm, the healthcare workers they rushed to the scene, but were unable to do anything to save the 43-year-old. They were forced to declare him dead. The night before he had gone to sleep and since that sleep, the man has not come more woken up.

Emiliano Melchiorre worked in the Erp office of the Municipality of Teramo. Even the Mayorafter learning what happened, he wanted to leave his thoughts and speak on behalf of all the inhabitants.

The news of the sudden passing of our employee Emiliano Melchiorre has left us dismayed. His loss leaves us with a great void. His smile, his education, his availability, his nobility of mind will always remain in our hearts and in those of anyone who knew him.

He was one of our best employees. He had strong human qualities, a person of heart, he always went out of his way to help colleagues when they needed it most.

Numerous i messages posted on the webfrom all those who wanted to say goodbye to him one last time and embrace the immense pain of his family.

The funeral was celebrated yesterday, March 2, at 15:00 in the Cathedral.