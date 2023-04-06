Emily, 20 years oldit waskidnapped and murdered by drug traffickers in Valparaíso, Zacatecas; had traveled to the entity on vacation, because He lived in Oklahoma, United States.

The story was revealed by his relatives to United States media such as Telemundo and Univisión, in which they narrated that emiliano only traveled to Zacatecas to visit their grandparents yyHe did not return to the United States.

The events occurred at the end of March, when reported the disappearance of the young man and then was found lifeless and with notable traces of violence in Valparaíso, Zacatecas.

According to Univision, emiliano Flowers was born in chicago in December 2002. While still a child, he and his family moved to the municipality of Valparaíso, Zacatecas, where he grew up.

Yet five years ago the wave of violence that afflicts that region of the Zacatecan entity, forced them to come backr again To united states, this time to Oklahoma. See also The little-known meaning of the asterisks on your American visa | VIDEO

In March of this yearEmiliano returned to the community who saw him grow to visit their grandparents and enjoy your vacation, without knowing what awaited you.

Emiliano’s uncle, Alejandro Acevedo, reported that three days after arrival to Valparaíso, on March 22, He disappeared when he was going to the mountains to visit his grandfather’s sawmill.

Since then they have not heard from him until March 30th when eThey found the body of the young man in a street very close to the municipal flea market of Valparaíso.

Emilia’s body, the uncle declared, had visible signs of torture and also several impacts from a firearm projectile.

Acevedo stressed that it was not entirely a kidnapping, since they never asked for money; but they did treat him like a criminal.

“He was a very calm boy. He was 20 years old. He was starting his business, he finished high school here (in Oklahoma), he was a very respectful person. That is why it hurts us a lot, ”he lamented to Univisión.