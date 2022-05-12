General indignation and rejection, disciplinary commission ready to act… The chants of the Nice fans on Wednesday against the memory of the former Nantes striker Emiliano Salawho died in a plane crash, sparked a wave of condemnation in a French football increasingly accustomed to the excesses of the fans.

Four days after their French Cup final loss against Nantes, Nice recorded an important victory against Saint-Etienne (4-2) on Wednesday in Ligue 1. But the result was largely marred by the behavior of the Brigade Sud Nice (BSN), which already caused the interruption of a match against Marseille in August.

“He is an Argentine who does not swim well, Emiliano underwater”launched a part of the Allianz Riviera public in the 9th minute, parodying a chant that Nantes fans sing in honor of their former 9 in every game and in that same minute.

Olympique de Marseille midfielder Valentin Rongier, a former Nantes player, was “disgusted” and “outraged” on Thursday for the chant against the memory of his partner at Nantes for almost four years.

“The ceiling was reached in stupidity and indecency”reacted Roxana Maracineanu, delegated minister in charge of Sports, on the ‘RTL’ chain.

“There are individual sanctions, commercial sanctions that the club itself can take,” he said.

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, asked that those who are at the origin of the chants be “identified”. “They disqualified themselves from being worthy of supporting our club,” he wrote.

This Thursday, the French Professional Football League (LFP) announced to AFP that the disciplinary commission took up the case, after the report of the party delegate, who confirmed the incident. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18.

