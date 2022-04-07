Genoa – He died at the age of 79 Emiliano Mascettihistoric flag of Verona and sporting director of Hellas of the Scudetto, who at the end of his career he also worked for Sampdoria. Born in Como on 11 March 1943, Mascetti passed away on Wednesday evening after a long illness.

As a footballer, Mascetti after his debut in the team of his hometown moved to Pisa. Then in 1967 the transfer to Verona with which he won promotion to Serie A: he remained in the Gialloblù until 1980 and became the flag and captain with 330 appearances and 46 goals, of which 35 in Serie A (only surpassed by Luca Toni in 2015).

With Hellas, then, as sporting director he won the historic Scudetto in 1985 with Osvaldo Bagnoli on the bench with champions like Preben Elkjaer and Hans-Peter Briegel. As a manager he later worked also with Roma (victory in the Italian Cup and Uefa Cup final) and with Atalanta. His last working adventure was at Sampdoria, in 2004/2005, as an observer for the Sampdoria club.

