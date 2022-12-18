Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has acknowledged that many people will see France as the favorites for this Sunday’s World Cup final, but insists that La Albiceleste have an advantage that will give them the upper hand in the contest.
Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to book their place in Sunday’s final, while France defeated an energetic Morocco team after defeating England in the quarterfinals.
While many fans and pundits back Les Bleus to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962, Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez believes Lionel Messi’s presence could give his team the edge in Sunday’s clash at Lusail Stadium.
Speaking to reporters in the build-up to the match, Martinez said: “People can say that France is the favourite, but we have the advantage of having the best player of all time.”
Martinez, of course, was referring to Messi, who at the age of 35 has turned back the years in Qatar with a series of brilliant displays.
The PSG striker is tied with Frenchman Kylian Mbappe in the race for the golden boot with five goals, while also sitting at the top of the assists table with three.
Having confirmed that this will be his last World Cup, Messi will be determined to finish his trip in Argentina with the greatest honor of all and the only trophy that has eluded him so far in his distinguished career.
