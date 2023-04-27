Unai Emery has arrived at Aston Villa to be the savior of the club. The Spanish coach took the team to the brink of the relegation zone and today he has the group of ‘villains’ ranked fifth in the Premier League, with many options to sneak into the Europa League, and the reality is that the English team plays a very pleasant football for the general fan of this sport.
The club held a very important market in the summer and today it is giving results, for this reason there is total satisfaction in the project, both on the part of the board of directors and the bulk of the squad. More than one player is satisfied with his role and relevance within the club, from starters to the substitutes, and one of them is ‘Dibu’ Martínez, who was close to leaving the institution in the winter and who to this day there is no future outside of it.
Emiliano, in the best moment of his career, conceding only two goals in the last 10 games, says he is more than happy inside the Aston Villa team, which is why, and despite the fact that he will have many offers from other teams from England Like other leagues in Europe, he has made it clear that he will not leave Aston Villa this summer. In the same way, it seems that Emery is happy with the Argentine’s work despite the fact that you had doubts at the beginning of their relationship, today there is good harmony between the two.
