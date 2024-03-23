Bari: Emiliano, 'I went to the boss sister to make her understand that things had changed'

“I read agencies in which a sentence is misunderstood that twenty thousand people present in the square today understood perfectly. I told you about an event that actually happened when we closed Bari Vecchia to traffic. And faced with an episode in which they had invited my councilor to leave the places where he was working, I went in person to the sister with no criminal record of the boss Antonio Capriati, whom I had arrested and had sent to trial and then convicted of murder, to make her understand that things had changed, those attitudes were no longer tolerated, who could only address the councilor in a civil and polite manner (and here the hyperbole 'I'll entrust him to you if he needs a drink or assistance') since he was there to do his job.” The governor of Puglia, Michele Emiliano, specifies this in a note regarding the controversy raised after his words during the demonstration in Bari.



“When after a few months we confiscated the houses of the Capriati family located nearby as the Municipality of Bari, no one objected and now those houses are important social centers and no one has ever bothered them again. These are the facts. This is my conduct, which I would repeat – she says – Because Decaro was able to easily finish his job as traffic councilor by creating the ZTL in old Bari and because we carried out an enormous job to free St. Peter's Square. I acted as a Carabiniere would have acted when faced with a fact that was not perfectly defined and which had to be quashed with the authority of the mayor who resolved every problem without fuss and calmed down those who had created problems”.