The Argentine National Team won the highest prize in the world of soccer by winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup and adding its third star after defeating France in a historic final that will remain in the memory of all who watch this sport. Within what this conquest was, Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez was a key part of the team formed by Lionel Scaloni and thanks to his performances he was chosen as “The Best” Regarding the award for the best goalkeeper of the year 2022.
Martínez was born in Mar del Plata on September 2, 1992 and began his football career in the lower ranks of Independiente and decided to go to the lower ranks of Arsenal without having made his debut in the Red’s first division. His debut as a professional took place under the three sticks of Oxford United in May 2012. He was never able to establish himself as a starter and was loaned multiple times, including one to Getafe in Spain. Looking ahead to the 2020/21 season, Aston Villa paid €17.40 million for his services after taking advantage of a season shutdown as a starter with the Gunners following the injury to Bernd Leno who was the starting goalkeeper at the time.
In his first season with the Birmingham team, Martínez established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and this led him to the Argentine National Team with which he made his debut in the run-up to the Copa América where he would be one of the figures of the team thanks to his great performance in the semifinals against Colombia and in the Final against Brazil. Then he played the Finalissima against Italy at Wembley.
A separate chapter was the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in which the 30-year-old goalkeeper began with a group stage well below his level but then in heads-ups he showed all his conditions. Spectacular saves against Australia, the penalties against the Netherlands and France but above all the reaction against Kolo Muani in the last play of extra time in the World Cup Final, which for many is the best save in the history of football.
Now, he can be called as the best archer in the world.
