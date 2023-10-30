This Monday, October 30, the 2023 Ballon d’Or was awarded. In addition to the awards for best footballer of the year, both in the men’s and women’s categories, distinctions were awarded to the best goalkeeper and the best under-21 player.
Emiliano MartínezAston Villa player and Argentine National Teamwas awarded the 2023 Yashin Trophy, as the best goalkeeper of the year. ‘Dibu’ had a more than outstanding performance with the Albiceleste in the 2022 Qatar World Cup and was a key piece in winning the title.
The Argentine goalkeeper finished in seventh place in the Premier League overall table with Aston Villa in the 2022/2023 season. In the current campaign, Los Villanos are in fifth place in the English first division.
‘Dibu’ Martínez beat world-class goalkeepers such as Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Seville/Al Hilal), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid), Ederson (Brazil/Manchester City), Dominik Livakovic (Croatia/Dynamo Zagreb/Fenerbahce) , Mike Maignan (France/Milan), André Onana (Cameroon/ Inter Milan/ Manchester United), Aaron Ramsdale (England, Arsenal), Brice Samba (France/Lens) and Marc ter Stegen (Germany/FC Barcelona).
Since when has the Yashin Prize been awarded?
France Football magazine has awarded this award since the 2019 Ballon d’Or was awarded. The trophy was named in honor of Lev Yashin, legendary Russian goalkeeper, the only player in this position to have won the Ballon d’Or (in the 1963 edition ).
Which other goalkeepers have won the Yashin Trophy?
In 2019, during its first delivery, the awarded goalkeeper was the Brazilian Allison Becker, from Liverpool. In 2020, the distinction was not awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the Italian Gianluigi Donarumma was the winner of this trophy. In 2022, the Belgian Thibaut Courtois, from Real Madrid, won this prestigious award.
