The champions of Qatar Soccer World Cup They remembered their victory in the most important national team tournament on the planet, among them their captain, Lionel Messi.

The one who was the best player of the tournament published several photographs of the World Cup event on the social network Instagram. One of them of Messi with the trophy next to the Lusail Stadium, home of the Albiceleste victory against the French team in the penalty shootout after 3-3 in regulation time and extra time.

Messi also published several videos of the bus that transported the Argentine players during the title celebration, the third in its history after Argentina 1978 and Mexico 1986. “1 year of the most beautiful madness of my career… Unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Happy anniversary to everyone!!! (sic),” the Argentine star wrote in his publication.

The goalkeeper spoke in the same sense Emiliano 'Dibu' Martínez.



“Today is not just any day. Today marks one year of my football dream, a day that I will always remember with a smile (sic),” said the player, architect of one of the most memorable stops in the history of national team football and recent winner of the award for best goalkeeper in the world at the last ceremony of the Golden Ball.

However, in England They are up to their heads with 'Dibu'. The goalkeeper of Aston Villa has been key in the team's excellent campaign, which equals the Liverpooll on the leaderboard in the second box.

His constant false starts have already bored the English fans and media, who are already beginning to blame his problems.

In Aston Villa's last game, he once again starred in a controversial action. After the comeback, he grabbed caught Neal Maupay, front of the Brentford, by the shirt to lift him off the ground.

Badly seen

“An incident that ended with the second fight of the match and the subsequent expulsion of his teammate, Kamara“wrote Marca de España.

On social networks there was more criticism than praise for the goalkeeper. Likewise, the newspapers went against his attitude.

“I don't like Martínez at all and yesterday was a shame. Minutes before Emi flies into his area as if the world was ending after a contact and then attacks a Brentford player for the same thing. Literally a few seconds ago you were doing the same thing. ..”, explained Mike Keegan, in Daily Mail.

“I think he's an idiot, if I'm honest. I'm going to upset people if I say that, but I think about it. He's a very good goalkeeper, but a bit of an idiot,” he said. Ian Ladyman.

