Once again the Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Draw’ Martinez He is in the center of attention and criticism, because once the match that his team lost 2-1 against Colombia in the 2026 World Cup qualifierswas the protagonist of a reprehensible act.

Martinez slapped a television camera that was following him minutes after the game ended, as seen in the video that went around the world.

The sanction

The goalkeeper “greeted several Colombian players on the field, including his teammate in the English Aston Vill, John Jader Duran, “But at one point he went forward and hit the camera with his hand. Then, as if nothing had happened, ‘Dibu’ continued walking and hugging his companions,” EFE reported.

And he added: “What happened was captured by the cameras that broadcast the match played in Barranquilla and quickly uploaded to social media, where it was interpreted by Colombian fans as a gesture of a sore loser.”

In these cases, FIFA and IFAB could apply the disciplinary code for the goalkeeper for his behavior, since there is already a rule in their regulations that punishes him.

Chapter two talks about Violations in matches or competitions and in paragraph one it reads: “Players and officials will be suspended as specified below, and may be subject to the corresponding fines.”

But the clearest thing is seen in item i, which indicates that “at least three games or an appropriate period of time for assault (including elbowing, punching, kicking or biting; spitting or hitting) an opponent or other person who is not a match official.”

Sports