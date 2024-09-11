LThe attack by Emiliano Martínez, goalkeeper of the Argentine national team, on a cameraman who tried to record his reaction at the end of the qualifying match between Colombia and Argentina took all the attention on social media.

The tricolor team ended up winning by two goals to one against the current world champion and was able to take the three points in a difficult match in Barranquilla.

For this reason, Many of the ‘albiceleste’ players and coaching staff were upset when the final whistle blew. Martínez, for his part, motivated by his annoyance, slapped the camera of one of the professionals in charge of the broadcast.

The rejection of the Colombian Association of Sports Journalists

The event that Martínez was the protagonist of quickly went viral on social media and It earned the rejection of many fans around the world who described it as a demonstration of a lack of sportsmanship.

The Colombian Association of Sports Journalists demands a sanction for Dibu Martínez for the slap he gave to a photographer’s camera after Argentina’s defeat against Colombia. ❌🇨🇴🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/F04CaWBuQE — England Football (@Mercado_Ingles) September 11, 2024

However, they were not the only ones who complained because The Colombian Association of Sports Journalists, a group of professionals in the field, spoke out regarding the incident and called for harsh sanctions for the player.

“Striking a hand to throw the cameraman’s objects onto the grass is an attack on freedom of expression that our association does not tolerate”said the president of this entity, Favier Hoyos Hernández.

Hours before the announcement, the affected cameraman had also spoken out regarding the incident, explaining that he was only doing his job and was looking for a reaction from the players on the field.

The ACORD statement has sparked several reactions, including the rejection of Argentine fans who describe it as exaggerated and, Some even say that the goalkeeper “fell short”

The sanction that would be imposed on ‘Dibu’ would go up to three dates according to the code disciplinary action by FIFA. However, they have not yet commented on the incident.

