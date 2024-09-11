The Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Draw’ Martinez remains in the eye of the storm after having hit a television camera, after the end of the game against Colombia in Barranquilla and for the qualifying round 2026 World Cup.

Martínez was being recorded by a journalist, but suddenly he took out his hand and hit the camera, which was evidenced in the video that has gone around the world.

More fuel to the fire

Several groups have criticised Martínez’s attitude, which has been characterised by these unsportsmanlike acts throughout his career.

The Colombian Association of Sports Journalists (Acord Colombia) He “strongly” rejected the “act of aggression” by the Argentine goalkeeper, who slapped a television camera.

“Striking a hand to throw the cameraman’s equipment onto the grass is an attack on freedom of expression that our association does not tolerate. Colombia is a country in which the freedom to inform is respected,” the sports journalists said in a statement.

Obviously, social media made reference to what happened to the goalkeeper of Aston Villa of England and several journalists echoed what happened.

One of them, an Argentine, Martin Liberman, He criticized Martinez’s attitude and responded vehemently to a message that was sent to his ‘X’ account on Twitter

“Me? Don’t be silly! I was in Qatar all the matches, in USA, Copa America And I always want Argentina to win. That doesn’t mean I don’t question hitting a camera or putting the trophy on my genitals. Great archer with regrettable behavior“, was the communicator’s response.

