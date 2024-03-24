The incredible story of Emiliano and Decaro. “The governor of Puglia Emiliano: “Decaro threatened: so I took him to the boss's sister”





By now in Italy we are truly used to everything and yet there should be a limit because otherwise it will be a “world in reverse”, as General Vannacci says.

The left is trying to downplay, as usual, what happened at the rank of “anecdote” but this is not the case.

We are yesterday at Bari, during the demonstration for mayor Antonio Decaro, of the Democratic Party. All because after the 130 arrests ordered by the DDA, Interior Minister Piantedosi is rightly considering dissolving the city council due to mafia infiltration. Open heaven!

Everyone to defend Decaro naturally making waste of the right and the law to which someone evidently feels superior.

But this time the mark was exceeded.

President Emiliano he wants to act as a cabaret act, he thinks he's funny and so he extends his left hand on the forearm of his protégé, that is, Decaro. He takes the microphone and tells an episode from when he was mayor of Bari and Decaro was his councilor.

The Apulian accent projects us into what seems like a surreal sketch by Lino Banfi:

“This is how Antonio's anti-mafia campaign began Decaro. He knocks on the door, he comes in white as a sheet. She tells me: 'I was in St. Peter's Square and someone put a gun behind my back'. We never knew if it was a gun or a very hard finger, but that's how it happened. He was carrying out inspections for the old Bari ZTL. I took it and we went to Antonio's sister's house Trusses, who was the boss of that neighborhood and I went to tell him: 'See this engineer, he has to work because here there is the danger of children being hit by cars. If he needs to drink, if he needs assistance, I will entrust him to you.”

As? Sorry, we didn't understand well: “Should I entrust him to you?”.

She took her councilor to the boss's sister Bari old to protect him?

Sorry again. We just didn't understand. Surely there's a misunderstanding, right?

Instead of reporting intimidation, the then mayor of Bari runs to the boss sister and entrusts it to her?

People look at each other astonished. Moment of silence, moment of cold.

Discomfort, dismay, embarrassment.

We are in crazy times and whatever happens we need to calmly consider it several times.

But it is possible that the President of the Region Pugliaformer mayor of Barimoreover still in the judiciary he turned to the sister of a boss instead of the police and the judiciary itself?

But how? There is a trial on the ten-year State-Mafia negotiation and then Emiliano candidly tells us that he went to negotiate with the boss's sister, even though she has a clean criminal record?

Are we dreaming? Let's rub our eyes. Maybe we misunderstood. We listen to the video again but unfortunately no, we understood very well. The then mayor of Bari he entrusted the personal and institutional safety of one of his councilors, of a man of the state, to the sister of a boss.

Dismayed. Disbelief.

In the evening, Emiliano, realizing the enormity of what he had said in front of thousands of people, tries to put, as they say, a patch which however is worse than the hole.

“I went in person to the boss Antonio's sister with no criminal record Trusseswho I had arrested and sent to trial and then convicted of murder, to make her understand that things had changed, those attitudes were no longer tolerated, that they could only address the councilor in a civil and polite manner”.

But if a boss threatens you go in Power of attorney not at his house to negotiate!

Decaro, at his side, not only does not intervene but appears to gloat as when someone recalls the beginning of an adventure.

Thomas Photos, group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber declares: “Emiliano took Decaro to the sister of a boss. From 'the mafia is afraid' to 'trusting the mafia' is a moment.”

“We moderates” asks to convene “the Anti-Mafia Commission” Emiliano and Decaro.

But the President's very sudden exit actually left the entire political world dismayed and perplexed. For now the participants of “Hands off Bari” they are silent, embarrassed. Who knows what CGIL Puglia and Pd Puglia have to say, Francesco Bowl -PD group leader in the Senate- and MEP Pina Picerno present on stage.