After the controversy raised by the words spoken during today's demonstration in support of the mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaro, the note from the governor of Puglia arrives Michele Emiliano on the case.

“I read agencies – states the president of the region – in which a sentence is misunderstood that twenty thousand people present in the square today understood perfectly. I told of an event that actually happened when we closed Bari Vecchia to traffic. And in the face of an episode in which they had invited my councilor to leave the places where he was working, I went in person to the sister with no criminal record of the boss Antonio Capriati, whom I had arrested and had sent to trial and then convicted of murder, to make her understand that things had changed, those attitudes were no longer tolerated, that they could only address the councilor in civil and polite (and here the hyperbole 'I'll entrust him to you if he needs a drink or assistance') since he was there to do his job”, specifies the governor.

“When later a few months we confiscated as the Municipality of Bari the houses of the Capriati family located nearbyno one objected and now those houses are important social centers and no one has ever bothered them again. These are the facts. This is my conduct, which I would repeat – He says -. Because Decaro was able to easily finish his job as traffic councilor by creating the ZTL in old Bari and because we carried out an enormous job to free St. Peter's Square. I acted as a Carabiniere would have acted when faced with a fact that was not perfectly defined and which had to be quashed with the authority of the mayor. who solved every problem without fuss and calmed down those who had created problems”, concludes the president of the Puglia region.