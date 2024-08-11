Evolution is only interested in one thing: procreating and perpetuating the species, says the paleoneurobiologist. Emiliano Bruner (Rome, 52 years old). Nothing more than that. It does not care about our suffering or our emotional discomfort, only about our reproduction: “Evolution does not look after our well-being, but rather at evolutionary success,” the scientist concludes. And, depending on how you look at it, the journey of the Homo sapienswhich has managed to establish 8 billion individuals on the planet, is an evolutionary success. As long as it is compared, of course, with other hominids. Because if you compare them to cockroaches, for example, which have been on Earth longer and have an infinitely greater capacity to spread, what modern humans have achieved is a trifle. It is all a matter of perspective.

Bruner works with human brains from yesterday and today. Although he began studying spiders and beetles during his Biology degree, he made the leap to humans three decades ago with a PhD in paleoanthropology, to study the evolution of the species through the analysis and reconstruction of the internal cavity of the skull in ancient fossils. From there, he also launched into cognitive archaeology, to study the behavior of extinct hominids through their traces in the environment.

The scientist, who works as a paleobiologist at the National Museum of Natural Sciences, spoke to EL PAÍS after giving a lecture in Barcelona as part of a conference held by the Obesity and Bariatric Surgery Unit at the Hospital del Mar. Specialised in visuospatial integration – how the brain receives and processes visual and somatic information – Bruner warns that humans have developed a brain three times larger than what a primate of our size should have and perhaps “the structure is not prepared for so much power”. The brain “thinks a lot and the body suffers because it is not prepared for an engine that forces so much”, he warns during the talk. And he goes into more detail about this in the interview.

Ask. You have studied the brain anatomy and behavior of the species that preceded us. How have we changed?

Answer. Evolution used to be seen as a linear and progressive process. So, if we are the last, either you are like me or you are worse than me. And no. You have to understand that evolution is not gradual or progressive: there are different lineages and each one evolves its own independent traits. Imagine, for example, us, Homo sapiens; Neanderthals, who are extinct cousins; and chimpanzees, who are current cousins. Well, these three stories have had different paths. Each one has changed according to a little bit of chance and a little bit of the contingent situation in which they have found themselves. It is impossible to think that the chimpanzee is a primitive human or that the Neanderthal is a primitive human. Homo sapiens less evolved. Each has evolved its own capabilities and its own traits, both anatomical and cognitive. Therefore, we have to assume that Neanderthals or chimpanzees may have had or have cognitive abilities that we have either lost or even never evolved.

P. For example?

R. Neanderthals had a brain of the same size as us. It is true that the parietal lobes were less complex, so it is true that their visuospatial and attentional capacity was less specialized. But, then, that engine was full of other things: they may have had different cognitive abilities from us, a different way of thinking. We have invested in attention, mental imagination and language, on that triad we base our ability to think. It is possible that Neanderthals made another choice that we obviously do not know.

P. You argue that “excessive mental wandering between past and future creates the pandemic of stress and depression.” If Neanderthals did not develop that capacity for attention that is so typical of us, were they more of the carpe diem?

R. Absolutely. My bet is that they had a more holistic-intuitive way of reasoning, that is, intuition associated with the present moment and perceptual response. They may have invested more in this and we, more in a conceptual approach. If this hypothesis is true, they suffered much less from all the ruminations, problems, frustration and psychological stress. It cannot be said that they were more attentive, more carpe diem or more mindfulnessbecause they probably didn’t do it intentionally.

P. But the Neanderthals became extinct and we did not. Doesn’t that put us in a certain degree of superiority?

R. Homo sapiens It is probably 200,000 years old. Homo erectus, a hominid with 1,000 cubic centimeters of brain [Homo sapiens tiene, de promedio, más de 1.300 centímetros cúbitos] and extremely basic, naive and technology naive, has lasted almost two million years. So, if we are going to measure evolutionary success, we are nothing compared to Homo erectus. And much less compared to cockroaches, sharks or turtles.

Why did Neanderthals become extinct? We don’t know. First possibility: that Homo sapiens The second possibility is that we started competing for the same resources—we were all hunter-gatherers—and we did better and took their sandwich, and they became extinct because they weren’t competing ecologically with this new species. The third possibility is that, as always happens in evolution, the Neanderthals became extinct on their own and simply Homo sapiens has colonized lands that were becoming empty.

P. In an interview in the magazine Jot Down He said that humans have evolved “superpowers,” but without an instruction manual, they could backfire. With great power comes great responsibility?

R. In all mythologies, humans are given a superpower that makes them special. But often the superpower gets out of hand and we end up shooting ourselves in the foot. And this is probably what happens in the case of our capacity for mental projection. We are so good at projecting into the past and the future that we begin to create worlds that do not exist and, finally, the present becomes small, while the past and future become gigantic. And this past and future begin to be tinged with insecurity, fear, uncertainty, sadness, melancholy and this crushes our present and, above all, crushes our capacity for psychological response.

P. Would that explain the global context of increasing emotional distress that some scientists are warning about?

R. In my opinion, if the problem is due to our ability to project—the relationship between attention, mental imagery, and language—it is something pandemic, regardless of your culture. And it is not from today, but we do not know since when. Homo sapiens this form of suffering has evolved. We began to find the modern brain around 80,000 years ago, long after the origin of Homo sapienswhich is around 200,000 years ago. If this hypothesis is true, then this suffering takes place at that time, this ability to never be in the present because you are always in the past and the future: it is a superpower, because it allows you to develop a super complex technology and society, but it generates constant psychological stress throughout your life.

Emiliano Bruner, after a conference at the Mar University Campus in Barcelona. Kike Rincon

P. Can this superpower become unbalanced?

R. It depends on who. Evolution is doing great, because it only wants you to reproduce, and there is only one species that has a worldwide distribution and has 8 billion individuals. This is a total success, no primate has done better, although, compared to cockroaches, we are terrible. How about in terms of quality of life? Very bad, but evolution is not interested in that, it is the individual that has to get involved and decide what is more important.

P. In your talk, you mentioned the existence of evolutionary imbalances. Are pathologies such as obesity the result of an evolutionary imbalance? Has our social context, such as the way we eat or our access to food, evolved faster than our brain to adapt to the amount of food it needs?

R. In the case of obesity, it is very clear that it is a case of evolutionary imbalance. You were programmed for a certain type of environment and this environment has changed too quickly and your programming clashes tremendously with your evolutionary environment. All this anxiety, stress or, simply, a search for pleasure, was also triggered by food before, but with food that was obtained by a hunter-gatherer. We have been hunter-gatherers for 200,000 years, farmers for 10,000 and supermarket customers for the last 50 years. We are not programmed to have all this at hand and, furthermore, with a society economically based on the incentive to consume and eat. You had been programmed to vent your anxiety for food, but in a situation where there was no food, so it was a harmless programming.

P. Are there more evolutionary mismatches?

R. Hundreds. For example, the musculoskeletal and locomotor systems. We are programmed to be hunter-gatherers, not to sit 14 hours a day. Our body, our metabolic, physiological and anatomical system was programmed by hunter-gatherers to run, not to sit still in a chair.

P. What is your greatest concern about our species?

R. With this big brain, what makes us human is that we are intelligent and sad monkeys. My hope is that this condition can one day be overcome. My biggest fear is that this condition is so natural that it will never be overcome.

