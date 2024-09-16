Puglia, the second contract (revoked) to the Emiliano family. New controversies

There is no peace for Michael Emilianoafter the contract awarded to the family firm to redo the furnishings of the Puglia Regional Council, a new order has emerged: again entrusted to the brothers and this time relating to the shelves. But this time the revocation was triggered by the Region. In the first case and in the second, the assignee Emiliano srl is in charge of the assignmenta historic office furniture company from Bari, which is headed – reports Il Corriere della Sera – by the governor Michele Emiliano’s siblings, Alessandro and Simonetta. The affair has been simmering for days, causing great embarrassment to the president, the attacks from the centre-right and the self-defense of the offices that consider the procedures completely legitimate. Emiliano himself initially declared himself unaware of the trustthen defended himself by claiming that “the company was invited, perhaps inappropriately, by the Regional Council. And inappropriately responded”. But, he claims, there are no irregularities.

The second episode is from yesterday. The Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno reports that another assignmentat the end of August, had been made to the Emiliano company, a few days before the payment of the previous one: this time the amount is 36 thousand euros for shelving in the library. Here the official is different: after reading the fuss about the previous assignment in the newspapers, she blocks and revokes the assignment. In the meantime, Alessandro Emiliano lets it be known that he no longer wants to have anything to do with the Region, as long as his brother is president. The controversy does not subside. “Two contracts in three months – say the regional councillors of FdI – and for the same product category and from the same contracting authority they seem like a split to get around the rule that allows for the assignment contracts below the threshold“.