Emiliana Arango, tremendous victory in Guadalajara: eliminates a favorite for the title

Emiliana Arango continues to do her thing in Mexico and remains in the race for the title. The Colombian tennis player is signing a dream participation in the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara, where she already has her place in the round of 16 secured after a vital victory this Tuesday.

(You may be interested in: Video: this was Bayern Munich’s spectacular welcome to Ana María Guzmán).

Emiliana Arango, number 180 in the WTA ranking, She beat the American Sloane Stephen in a brilliant match, No. 38 in the world ranking, 6-1 and 6-2, in one hour and three minutes of play.

The Colombian arrived at the second round game of the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara after eliminating the Russian Anastasia Potapova, who occupies the 26th position in the world ranking and was one of the favorites to take the title in the Mexican tournament.

(Also: Minister of Sports insists on expanding the women’s League after meeting with Dimayor).

Photo: Colombian Tennis Federation

Conclusive victory and passage to the round of 16

Emiliana Arango arrived at the game against Sloane Stephens with the confidence of overcoming one of the most difficult rivals in the previous round; He provided great performance and dominance in a game that was played with some ease.

The first set was one of total dominance for the tennis player born in Medellín and she won it 6-1 against an opponent who was unfocused and could not turn around a difficult match against the Colombian.

Despite Stephens’ slight improvement in the second set, Emiliana Arango imposed her superiority on the court and won the second set 6-2 to win the game and qualify for the round of 16 of the Guadalajara Open.

Impeccable triumph for the Colombian tennis player who claims to be Top 150 in the WTA ranking for the first time in her career.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO