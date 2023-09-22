Friday, September 22, 2023
Emiliana Arango ends a great dream in Guadalajara: out in the quarterfinals

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Emiliana Arango ends a great dream in Guadalajara: out in the quarterfinals

Emiliana Arango

Emiliana Arango.

Emiliana Arango.

The Colombian had a great participation in the tournament.

The Colombian women Emiliana Arango180 in the WTA rankings, finished her journey in a great way at the Master 1000 tournament in Guadalajara

Arango fell in the quarterfinals against Maria Sakkari, world number 9, 6-3 and 6-4.

This great performance this week will allow the Colombian to have a great rise in the WTA rankings.

This Wednesday Arango won 7-5, 1-6 and 6-4 against the American Taylor Townsend and thus advanced to the quarterfinals, a stage that she could no longer overcome.

Luis Carlos Ruiz, the happy man: his second wind in the League

