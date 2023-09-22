Emiliana Arango ends a great dream in Guadalajara: out in the quarterfinals

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Emiliana Arango.
The Colombian had a great participation in the tournament.
The Colombian women Emiliana Arango180 in the WTA rankings, finished her journey in a great way at the Master 1000 tournament in Guadalajara
Arango fell in the quarterfinals against Maria Sakkari, world number 9, 6-3 and 6-4.
This great performance this week will allow the Colombian to have a great rise in the WTA rankings.
This Wednesday Arango won 7-5, 1-6 and 6-4 against the American Taylor Townsend and thus advanced to the quarterfinals, a stage that she could no longer overcome.
