Saturday, April 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Emiliana Arango, eliminated in the second round of the Colsanitas Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Emiliana Arango, eliminated in the second round of the Colsanitas Cup


close

Emiliana Arango

The young Emiliana Arango from Antioquia.

Photo:

WTA Claro Colsanitas WTA Press Office

The young Emiliana Arango from Antioquia.

The woman from Antioquia fell to the Spanish Sara Sorribes.

The Antioquian Emiliana Arango was eliminated from the Colsanitas Cup by the Spanish Sara Sorribeswho last year reached No. 32 in the world.

Arango fell to Sorribes

Photo:

Sergio Acero, CEET.

Arango, who in his debut returned to victory in the tournament after four years, lost 4-6, 3-6 to Sorribes, who was coming off an absence of almost five months due to a foot injury.

See also  Chicharito could return to the Mexican team without any problem due to the low level of the forwards summoned

In the quarterfinals, Sorribes’ rival will be the Russian Kamilla Rakhimova, who beat the Canadian Eugenie Bouchard 6-0, 6-7, 6-4.

On the other hand, this Thursday the Italian Nuria Brancaccio also came out winners, who defeated the Austrian Sinja Kraus, 6-2 and 6/2 and the American Peyton Stearns beat the Russian Elina Avanesyan 6-4 and 6-1.

In the quarterfinals, the Brazilian Laura Pigossi will meet the British Francesca Jones, while the German Tatjana Maria will face the Italian Brancaccio, who comes from the qualifying table.

The Italian defeated the Greek Despina Papamichail in the first round and then gave a good account of Kraus in the second.

On the other hand, the Colombian duo of Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina Pérez prevailed with partial scores of 6-7(1), 7-6 (9) and 10-7, after two hours and 14 minutes, against the couple made up of the Spanish Aliona Bolsova and the Venezuelan Andrea Gamizthird seed and recent champions of the WTA 125K in San Luis Potosí (Mexico).

See also  Camila Osorio qualifies for the quarterfinals of the Colsanitas Cup

In search of the semifinals, Lizarazo and Pérez will face the pair of the Belarusian Lidziya Marozava and the Brazilian Laura Pigossi

More sports news

SPORTS
*With EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Emiliana #Arango #eliminated #Colsanitas #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Child deaths from firearms in the US increased 50% in two years

Child deaths from firearms in the US increased 50% in two years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result