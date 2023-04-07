Emiliana Arango, eliminated in the second round of the Colsanitas Cup

The Antioquian Emiliana Arango was eliminated from the Colsanitas Cup by the Spanish Sara Sorribeswho last year reached No. 32 in the world.

Arango fell to Sorribes

Photo: Sergio Acero, CEET.

Arango, who in his debut returned to victory in the tournament after four years, lost 4-6, 3-6 to Sorribes, who was coming off an absence of almost five months due to a foot injury.

In the quarterfinals, Sorribes’ rival will be the Russian Kamilla Rakhimova, who beat the Canadian Eugenie Bouchard 6-0, 6-7, 6-4.

On the other hand, this Thursday the Italian Nuria Brancaccio also came out winners, who defeated the Austrian Sinja Kraus, 6-2 and 6/2 and the American Peyton Stearns beat the Russian Elina Avanesyan 6-4 and 6-1.

In the quarterfinals, the Brazilian Laura Pigossi will meet the British Francesca Jones, while the German Tatjana Maria will face the Italian Brancaccio, who comes from the qualifying table.

The Italian defeated the Greek Despina Papamichail in the first round and then gave a good account of Kraus in the second.

On the other hand, the Colombian duo of Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina Pérez prevailed with partial scores of 6-7(1), 7-6 (9) and 10-7, after two hours and 14 minutes, against the couple made up of the Spanish Aliona Bolsova and the Venezuelan Andrea Gamizthird seed and recent champions of the WTA 125K in San Luis Potosí (Mexico).

In search of the semifinals, Lizarazo and Pérez will face the pair of the Belarusian Lidziya Marozava and the Brazilian Laura Pigossi

*With EFE