The Colombian women Emiliana Arango180 in the WTA rankings, gave the surprise this Monday at the 1,000 Master in Guadalajara by beating Russian Anastasia Potapova, world number 26, 6-4, 6-3.

In a match that lasted one hour and 46 minutes, Arango broke a 2-2 tie in the first set with a break.

After maintaining the effectiveness of his service, he took the partial. With more confidence against the eleventh favorite, in the second she once again deciphered the Russian’s service in the fifth game and with 67 percent of points won with the first serve, she confirmed the result, one of the most important of her career as professional.

The tennis player born in Medellín advanced to the second round in which she will face the American Sloane Stephenschampion of the 2007 US Open and who defeated her compatriot Ann Li 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, ninth favorite, withdrew due to an injury, and another Colombian, Camila Osorio, was eliminated with sets of 6-1 and 6-2 by the Polish Magdalena Frech. Osorio was far from her usual level. Her serve was broken repeatedly by Frech, who without much advanced to the round of the 32 best.

The Guadalajara Open, the penultimate 1,000th Master of the WTA season, takes place on hard courts with a prize pool of $2,788,468. The tournament suffered at the last minute the loss of four of the top five in the world ranking, the Polish Iga Swiatek (2), the American Coco Gauff (3), the American Jessica Pegula (4) and the Kazakh Elena Rybakina (5).

Without them, the main favorites are the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, seventh racket in the WTA, and the Greek María Sakkari, ninth, finalist in the tournament last year. This Monday, the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka defeated the American Robin Montgomery 6-1 and 6-1. The Italian Camila Giorgi eliminated the Egyptian Mayar Sherif by 7-5 and 6-3, the Australian Storm Hunter, by 6-3 and 6-4, the Belarusian Iryna Shymavovich and the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, by 6-3, 2- 6 and 6-0 to the Canadian Stacey Fung.

So far the most overwhelming victory in the competition was achieved this Sunday by the Spanish Cristina Bucsa, world number 87, who swept the Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic 6-0 in a double. Bucsa, who dropped eight places on the world list this Monday, will face the Italian Giorgi, 56th in the rankings, in the second round.

