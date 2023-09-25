Emiliana Arango achieves impressive rise in the world tennis ranks

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Emiliana advanced to the second round.
Colombian Football Federation
The Colombian had a great performance in the Master 1000 in Guadalajara.
Last week was a dream for the Colombian tennis player Emiliana Arangowho surprised with his game at the Master 1000 in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Big jump up the ladder
Emiliana showed signs of her evolution and with authority reached the quarterfinals of the tournament, being very close to the semifinal.
Emiliana, 22 years old, began her dream by beating the Russian Anastasia Potapova, who was in 26th position in the women’s ranking. She then defeated Americans Sloane Stephens (38) and Taylor Townsend (101).
In the quarterfinals she was eliminated by the future champion, the Greek Maria Sákkari (9), who won in sets of 6-3 and 6-4.
This great performance has a great result at a professional level and this week the Colombian achieves a surprising rise of 60 places in the WTA rankings, jumping to 120th place, being very close to the Top 100, the best of her short career.
SPORTS
