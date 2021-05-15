Almost 1,300 candidates will present themselves in Chile this Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 for the election of the Constituent Convention from which 155 will be elected to write the first joint constitution in the world that will replace the one left by the dictator Augusto Pinochet as his inheritance in Chile. Emilia, a social leader, woman and trans is one of those candidates.

Emilia Schneider is, at just 24 years old, a well-known person in Chile. One of the strongest spokespersons of the so-called Chilean feminist May that took the universities and the front pages of newspapers in the world in 2018 , a movement that revitalized feminism in Chile putting it on the map among the most combative in Latin America.

Schneider, who is currently studying law, became in 2019 a spokesperson for the FECH (Federation of Students of the University of Chile), another of the organizations at the heart of the protests – from which political leaders such as Camila vallejo or Gabriel boric – and that it has been at the epicenter of all the demands and social movements that have shaken Chile in recent years.

Schneider was also the first trans woman to hold this position. Just two years later Emilia is a of the 1,278 candidates, -649 women and 629 men-, who aspire to become one of the 155 people (to which 95 indigenous people are added to a total of 1,373) who will be elected on May 15 and 16 to give the final blow to one of the most solid legacies of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990) and will bury forever the Constitution of 1980 to give rise to a new Magna Carta more in line with the current Chile, as it was decided categorically in the plebiscite of last October, one of the achievements of the social outbreak of 2019.

The street, the main column for Emilia schneider

Militant of the leftist group Comunes, integrated in the left-wing coalition Frente Amplio and part of the Approve Digno list, one of the many lists on the left that is presented divided into the elections, Emilia’s campaign, without official financing, is developed despite of the pandemic mostly on the street, knocking on houses door to door and talking to voters in the market, at the fair, in the parks.

We want to thank you for all these months of affection, for the effort put into the construction of a collective project to achieve a dignified life 💜 We come to change history! This May 15 and 16 vote YQ36 Emilia Schneider ✊🏽 For a feminist and dissident constitution! pic.twitter.com/QFeGFRgDsv – Emilia Schneider ConstituentD10 (YQ36) (@emischneiderv) May 14, 2021



Great-granddaughter of General René Schneider, commander-in-chief of the Chilean Army assassinated in 1970 by a far-right command for defending the Armed Forces’ attachment to the Constitution and the arrival of Salvador Allende to power, Emilia’s career as a social leader, feminist activist and from the sexual dissidence it is his best letter of introduction.

“In Chile there has been a very restricted, very elitist democracy, an almost impervious institutional framework for social groups other than businessmen and conservatives. We have been mobilizing students for years demanding the right to education, we have been a majority in the streets” , explains in an interview to France 24.

“From that experience of being groups historically excluded from politics, trans people, women, social movements, we can contribute to rethinking democracy in Chile, to build a better democracy, deeper, more direct, more deliberative, equal as the constituent process that we are going to have in Chile, which is the first with parity in the world, “he says. “We can contribute to thinking about rules of the game in which we do not start losing and effectively politics is a space where the majority can advance their interests, their demands, resolve their pain,” he adds.

A Constitution with a gender perspective

The candidacy of Emilia Schneider, who without the support of large economic groups and in a self-managed way has tirelessly carried out through the support of volunteers on social networks during the quarantines and in person among six neighborhoods of Santiago, wants to ensure that the new Constitution Chilena is not simply the first written on a parity basis in the world, but also incorporates a gender perspective across the board.

“We want to give every constitutional discussion a feminist perspective and from sexual dissidents, not to put some articles if not to have a transversal perspective from there. There are certain issues in particular, the guarantee of sexual and reproductive rights, an effective mandate to the institutionality to prevent violence and discrimination, the guarantee of the right to identity “, outlines concisely.

A call for a more direct democracy in Chile

His second priority entails, as he says, a deep democratization, political, social and economic: “transforming what we understand by democracy, incorporating elements of direct democracy such as plebiscites, consultations, recall / repeal referendums and also deliberative spaces such as the participation of social organizations in the definition of budgets, public policies, territorial organizations, making democracy more flexible and open to what happens with citizens, which I think is necessary to take charge of the political crisis in Chile “, Explain.

May this May 15 and 16 win the transforming ideas! We leave you here the 7 principles that guide our candidacy and upcoming participation in the constituent.

For a constitution that runs the margins of what is possible, let’s do it together, Let’s Transform Democracy! 💜✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/QdO6uHVO4U – Emilia Schneider ConstituentD10 (YQ36) (@emischneiderv) May 11, 2021



His third axis, which in his words condenses decades of social struggles in Chile into three points, proposes “to change the role of the State, our objective is that this is a serious step towards ending neoliberalism in Chile, which has built so much inequality , sacrifice zones, and that happens by leaving behind the subsidiary State that we have today, which is a State that is not for the people but to guarantee the profits of the AFPs (Insurers of Pension Funds), private education, private clinics, to move to a democratic social state of rights “, he points out, which guarantees equal access to social rights such as education, health, pensions.

“And that it puts care at the center, those tasks that are not recognized are recognized to put at the center the well-being of the communities, of the people, but also that this State can have a role in the economy, that is not only an observer but lays the foundations for a sustainable development model in social and environmental terms “, he concludes.

The new Chile is treading hard to leave behind decades of a neoliberal model that enshrined the privilege of a few and the exclusion of many. Now it is the citizens who will decide what proposals to give or not to give a pen with which the new rules of the country will be drawn up.