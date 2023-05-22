The next two days dry and sunny but starting from Wednesday evening, and all Thursday, still rain in Emilia Romagna. “We are within a high pressure that returns today and tomorrow and part of Wednesday, so for a couple of days the weather will be calm, dry and sunny, warm even with temperatures that can reach 27 or 28 degrees – he explains to ‘Adnkronos Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the website www.iLMeteo.it – ​​but more rains could be arriving between Wednesday evening and Thursday”.

“A new deterioration with new rainfall which probably shouldn’t cause major inconvenience at river level, given that it shouldn’t be of high intensity, – Tedici points out – but could increase the risk of landslides. And this is why the alert remains. There are more than 300 landslides and the situation is difficult and complex. The landslides continue to move, they are unstable even when the sun returns. So mainly in Emilia Romagna it is a hydrogeological alert”.