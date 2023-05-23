All the lanes of the 200 kilometers of the network managed by Autostrade per l’Italia in Emilia Romagna, affected by the floods caused by the bad weather emergency, are now fully passable again. A motorcade reopened to traffic at dawn today three lanes of the A14 between Faenza and Forlì, thanks to the impressive activity plan carried out continuously by the Autostrade per l’Italia teams.

160 vehicles used in restoration activities

The Company proceeded to organize itself into a task force ready to intervene: a deployment of over 600 men to support the Bologna garrison, workers from ASPI’s Section Managements of Bologna, Milan, Florence and Pescara, from the subsidiary Amplia, as well as contractors and about 160 vehicles employed in restoration activities carried out at night (including 120 trucks, 5 excavators, 3 bituminous conglomerate plants available 24 hours a day, 2 tankers and 2 crane trucks).

Completed activities are planned for the next few days

The work plan envisaged in a first stage reconnaissance the mapping of water disturbances and the inspection activities on the infrastructure. Then thanks to the teams of Amplia, the Group’s construction company, they were started continuously – alternating interventions during the day and scheduling the most impactful construction sites at night – the works for the redevelopment of approximately 3 thousand meters of New Jersey traffic divider barrier and 10 km of lateral barrier, the restoration of 50 thousand square meters of flooring, 30km of fences, of the sound-absorbing barriers located at km 72 south of the A14, in addition to the Forlì station facilities. Activities to complete the plan are planned for the next few days which will be carried out without generating impacts on the road network.

11 flooded rivers

There are 11 flooded rivers (Foglia, Gaiana, Bevano, Savio, Senio, Lamone, Ronco, Sillaro, Santerno, Montone, Savena) that have interfered with the A14, causing flooding and extensive damage. Despite this, the Aspi network was able to guarantee, even in the most critical moments, the passage of emergency vehicles, counting in the three days of maximum weather emergency, over 600,000 transits on the section of the A14 between Bologna and Ancona. They were also 70 mechanical rescues carried out for the recovery of light/heavy vehicles in the area between Imola and Cesena on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18.