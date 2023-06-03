All the fake news about the disaster in Emilia-Romagna

In these days of emergency and closeness to the populations affected by the floods and landslides in Emilia-Romagna, unfortunately there have been statements by important political and cultural exponents who have shown that they have no idea of ​​the real causes of what happened and what solutions will be able to avoid the repetition of tragedies like this in the future. While for the COVID we had the good sense to rely on scientists, the public debate on hydrogeological instability and above all on the climate crisis takes place without the necessary knowledge and is unfortunately influenced by real fake news.

Correct information on such important issues is the fundamental ingredient both for the safety of people and for the adoption of effective policies based on the best scientific knowledge. Anyone who, in the public debate, continues to support theses that are in contrast with science and the evidence of the facts, postponing decisions or investing public funds in useless or harmful works, assumes an enormous responsibility with respect to the next tragedies that will continue to find our territory not ready for the effects of the climate crisis.

The WWF will continue to protect the nearly 7 million Italians currently exposed to hydrogeological risk and all citizens who have continued to pay, even with their lives, the consequences of misinformation for years.

For this reason, the WWF has identified and unmasked the main fake news that is circulating these days, at the same time helping to identify effective solutions to save human lives and avoid billions of euros in damages.

