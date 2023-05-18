Emilia-Romagna, the Agorà correspondent escapes from the hotel and is scolded

Moments of tension ad Agora in the episode broadcast on Rai 3 on the morning of Wednesday 17 May with the correspondent Barbara Gubellini who was scolded on live TV by the presenter Monica Giandotti for having escaped from the hotel through a garage.

In fact, in an initial connection with the study, the correspondent of the transmission researcher, who was in Faenza to document the exceptional wave of bad weather that is bringing Emilia-Romagna to its knees, explained that he was in the hotel, also underlining how difficult it was to get out of the building.

Good morning and welcome back to #agorarai. The situation in Emilia Romagna and in the Marches is dramatic. Our @BGubellini it is Faenza, one of the most affected cities, blocked in the hotel by the water. #May 17th pic.twitter.com/NNUP0OqWqS — Agora (@agorarai) May 17, 2023

In the next connection, however, Barbara Gubellini is on the street: “Look Monica, I was the only one in the hotel to escape. I did just one thing that Mario Tozzi would scold me”.

“I went from the back and I crossed a garage which, however, had a door that could be opened with a push” explained the correspondent again.

Words that the presenter Monica Giandotti did not like, who reprimanded the journalist, who replied: “But it was a garage on the ground floor, it was not the basement. And in any case, the beauty of being able to go out is a lot, I tell you the truth “.

The presenter then took the floor, closing the question: “We do a public service, we are in the field and we risk giving misleading information. Our journalist managed, let’s say, to reach the road but the mayors’ appeal is to stay at home! And go up to the top floors. So our Gubellini was wrong not only to say what she said but we also say she was rejoicing ”.