Emilia Romagna, voluntary vaccination starts. Here’s what happens

The flood in Emilia Romagnain addition to the deaths and damage to structures, is also causing a health alarm in Conselice in the Ravenna area, so much so that a plan for an emergency vaccination, free and voluntary tetanus shot. The water level does not go down and those puddles they are smelly because they are of sewer. “Everything is fine woundeven small can be a exposure factor” warns the director of the Ausl of Ravenna Raffaella Angelini. “In addition to tetanus, salmonella, hepatitis, gastroenteritis, skin infections are all possible dangers. And to be safe, it is absolutely necessary avoid contamination with water. Avoid getting wet, wear waterproof footwear, the hand gel that we are so accustomed to using with Covid”.

Angelini explained in an interview with Resto del Carlino what’s in the flood waters. Assuming first of all that there is no health alarm e there are no cases of illness. And remembering that it is necessary to adopt all the precautions sanitary conditions when in contact with waste water. According to Angelini, liquids can be contaminated “From everything that is found, or found, in the streets or under the streets: I mean vehicles that have been soaked, then the sewage system, animal carcasses. There are many factors that can affect the quality of the water”. Angelini explains that germs can be the cause of all of those infectious diseases which have fecal-oral circuit. Such as salmonellosis, hepatitis A and so on.

