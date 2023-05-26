“On the subject of the Commissioner, I am frankly very impressed that this is the debate you are interested in when people’s funerals are still being celebrated. So, we are dealing with doing our best and finding the money, when it arrives the time of reconstruction we will deal with the commissioner of reconstruction Today my main problem isn’t who spends the money, it’s finding it. And it also applies to centre-right governors…” Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking at a press point in Bologna with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.