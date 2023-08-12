Emilia-Romagna, Meloni: “4.5 billion allocated for reconstruction”

For the reconstruction of the flooded areas in Emilia-Romagna, the government has already allocated 4 and a half billion euros and this initiative does not end here. Giorgia Meloni writes it in her letter sent to Stefano Bonaccini to explain her interventions after the disasters caused by the heavy spring rains.

Meloni to Bonaccini, full compensation to private individuals but an estimate is needed

“The Government’s perspective is that of full compensation for the damages also suffered by private individuals. However, as mentioned since our first meeting in order to proceed in this direction it is necessary to acquire precise and detailed estimates that allow a correct quantification of the damages and therefore of the adequate financial requirement to be allocated. As you know, these estimates have not yet been sent to the Commissioner’s structure by the Region, which will have to proceed to acquire sworn appraisals from private individuals according to the facilitated process” provided for by law, “as well as the procedures defined by the Commissioner’s structure”. ‘ a passage from the letter that the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, sent to the president of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini – viewed by AGI – regarding the funds allocated by the government and the actions implemented, in reply to the criticisms advanced by the same governor on the funds not received

Bad weather: mayor of Ravenna, renewal of Meloni meeting request

“I renew the request to meet you directly in the next few days, in Rome or wherever you think”. Thus the mayor of Ravenna Michele De Pascale addressing the premier Giorgia Meloni who responded to the requests of the president of Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini and the mayors of the flooded municipalities on the topic of funds and refreshments. “Perhaps – adds De Pascale -, it would be better if she returned to Romagna, to the places most affected, and that, if she does not trust the Mayors (even those of the centre-right apparently), the trade unions and all the business associations , listen directly to the people affected, visit the houses destroyed by the flood and try to repeat there the 5 pages out of the 4.5 billion already spent on the flood”.

Bad weather: Bonaccini, ‘non-positive response from Meloni, I’ll go back to ask for a meeting

“We have received the answer from President Meloni and unfortunately it is not positive. All the more reason, I reiterate the request for a meeting to find, together and in a spirit of collaboration, the most effective responses for people and businesses affected by the flood, who ask for only one thing: to return to normality and be able to restart. Receiving 100% of the compensation, as promised by the Government”. So the President of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini, faced with the response received from the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to the letter he had sent him together with the mayor of the Metropolitan City of Bologna, Matteo Lepore, and the presidents of the provinces of Ravenna and Forlì-Cesena, Michele De Pascale and Enzo Lattuca, the most affected areas.

In the letter, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni underlined that the government had already allocated 4.5 billion for reconstruction in flooded areas. “We had posed a series of questions, obviously starting from that of compensation to citizens and businesses, and put forward some constructive proposals, in a spirit of collaboration in the sole interest of the Emilia-Romagna people: I reiterate the need for a meeting with the Prime Minister – says Bonaccini – to clarify issues that remain open and discuss requests that come from the affected communities, people and companies, and for which we act as spokesmen, in the belief that effective solutions can be found together. As part of a collaboration that we are carrying out every day with Commissioner Figliuolo, who has already given his willingness to meet again with the Pact for Work and the Climate on August 31st precisely to prepare, with the entire regional system, the best solutions for reconstruction”.

“I also confirm – he continues – that beyond what has been activated by me together with the National Department of Civil Protection, nothing has arrived in terms of compensation to families and businesses affected: of course, the two Decrees adopted by the Government have defined a series of measures which, however, citizens are asked, do not appear to be working at the moment, neither for the return to normality of families, nor for the positive restart of businesses. Just as no one disregards the value of what has been done to activate social safety nets or access to credit for a part, albeit a very small one, of companies, as well as for those exporting; but I reiterate what the mayors, trade associations and trade union organizations are saying: the vast majority of companies to date not only have not received a euro of compensation, but they don’t even know how to prepare the necessary appraisals to obtain full compensation in the future damage. And still not knowing, after three months, how to request reimbursements is simply incredible ”.

Bonaccini recalls how “the resources allocated for private reconstruction are meager, indeed, almost negligible”. As for “public reconstruction, we are working with Commissioner Figliuolo with a positive spirit and full collaboration. However, I must underline that even of the figure mentioned by President Meloni – the over 400 million euros for the extremely urgent interventions carried out – nothing has arrived in the coffers of the Municipalities to date, which therefore continue to be exposed, as well as the companies that have carried out these works and are not paid”. “We continue to ask to meet, certain that many of these problems can be solved by identifying together the best and fastest solutions for the benefit of the Emilia-Romagna people. We have also put forward constructive proposals, which would make it possible to immediately allocate over one billion euros to compensation for citizens and businesses. Knots that we count on being able to untie, together, by confronting each other in person, in a spirit, I repeat, of collaboration: the ‘hurry’ that Meloni imputes to me, in reality, is that of our fellow citizens. That they deserve everything except sterile controversies between institutions or the fact that they don’t have to complain because much has already been done. Unfortunately this is not the case, the prime minister can certainly ask families and businesses directly. We are here to lend a hand – concludes Bonaccini – and, as I thanked Commissioner Figliuolo for immediately accepting the invitation to a meeting of the social partners, I am confident I can do the same with President Meloni as soon as she decides to meet us “.

