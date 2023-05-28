Nek and his comrades from Vos, Sassuolo security volunteers, greeted Laura Torrisi before starting work. The singer has been coordinating the volunteers and people who tirelessly make themselves available to lend a hand to the flood victims of Emilia-Romagna for days. “I meet friends with a big heart,” wrote Torrisi by posting an Instagram story with Nek.

Laura Torrisi then joined a group of volunteers from Vos. The first house she dedicated herself to is full of mud, but she, the beautiful and smiling actress, said she wanted to help two elderly gentlemen. After cleaning out a basement she filmed the street with all the water-damaged things (including so many mementos) waiting to be taken away.

Laura Torrisi’s second stop was another garage. “Here we are 14 pairs of arms even if you can’t see it. Well done everyone,” she wrote, posting some pictures of the cleanup job. She then had a lunch break with a rice salad brought from home, sat on the sidewalk of a street and went off again together with the volunteers.