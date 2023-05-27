Bad weather Emilia Romagna, the drama of the flood victims without compensation for the houses

After the damage, many, even the insult. Several residents in Emilia Romagna affected by bad weather and floods are insured, but will not be compensated on the house. This is because the contracts do not cover catastrophes. Repubblica tells it today, which tells how “in these days of frenzy for the citizens of Forlì, Cesena or Faenza, with cellars still invaded by mud and streets full of waste to be collected, in the offices of the tenants’ unions and associations of small owners dozens of people are pouring in to tell of having contacted their agencies but having received more or less always the same answer: “Sorry, but your policy does not cover events like this”.

In fact, only a few Italians have insured their homes against natural events. And therefore the vast majority of people who have lost their homes”they will not receive anything from their companies, because these policies do not cover the so-called “catastrophic events”, such as the floods that hit Emilia-Romagna.

“It is crucial that the government decree clarifies the nature of this event – explains Valentino Minarelli, regional secretary of Sunia CGIL a Repubblica – but also that the companies do not hide behind the technicalities hidden in the contracts”.

But, explains Repubblica, “lHowever, companies and companies defend themselves and recall the actions taken in support of the flood victims. In Italy, however (Ania data) 75% of homesi are exposed to a significant risk of natural disasters, but just under 5% are protected with a specific policy”.

