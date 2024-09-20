Emilia-Romagna GP, FP1 standings

FP1 Chronicle

Cool day in Misano Adriatico, on the same circuit that hosted the San Marino Grand Prix two weeks ago. In the first Free Practice session, which began without any particular activity on the track, the last few minutes particularly highlighted the Spanish duo characterised by Marc Márquez and Jorge Martin, who made the most of the progressive improvement of the track.

The eight-time world champion, with soft front and medium rear tyres, completed the race ahead of the world championship leader in 1:32.082just 63 thousandths of an advantage over the Pramac rider. The final performance of the second Pramac was also good Morbidelli, 3rd ahead of Bagnaia and Viñales, who complete the top-5. With greater serenity in terms of weather, the appointment is for 15:00, when the Tests will start that will decide the direct access of the first 10 riders to Q2.