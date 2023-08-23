Emilia Romagna reconstruction stalled. Bonaccini complains about the non-arrival of funds. Meloni replies that he has allocated. Son convenes table

At what point is the night in Emilia Romagna after the flood?

“We needed less inertia, we are at a standstill”, the technicians and committees we questioned answer almost in unison. In public they all get along well, in private the reality emerges: the many conflicts between institutions and the critical issues regarding funds and their use have put a brake on the solution of even the most serious problems that the area is facing.

In the days before mid-August the president of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini send a letter to the chairman of the board Giorgia Meloni, complaining about the non-arrival of funds and requesting an urgent meeting. Meloni reacts, also with a letter, claiming that in reality the funds have been allocated.

However, many interventions are in place but for now they do not seem even sufficient to restore the pre-catastrophe situation. The Region of Bonaccini announced works for 116 million euro: “22 construction sites in the province of Ravenna, for a total investment of around 41 million euros; 14 in the Forlì-Cesena area, for 13 million and 600 thousand euros; 26 in the Bologna area for a total of around 54 million euros. And again: 9 emergency sums concern the province of Rimini, for about 4 million; 6 are being built in the Modena area, with works costing around one million euros; two in the Reggio area, for 3 million”.

“However, less inertia was needed”, is the refrain that everyone from the area repeats when the microphones are turned off. Many municipalities in the Romagna valleys will face the winter with truly critical situations, with unresolved landslides, restores not carried out and safeguards not really implemented. “Navigating in the dark”, in a continuous rebound between the Region which declares lack of money and General Figliuolo, ad acta commissioner, who visits the sites and supervises the most urgent interventions.

The most obvious tragedy is that many institutions, especially the small ones, do not know where to start urgent interventions, either lacking funds and internal technical skills. There are evident unpreparedness of the Municipalities to face the management of the territoryfrom the management of ditches to that of streams, from the restoration of landslides to the roads to be reopened.

