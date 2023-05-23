Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, ‘Flood decree’ today on the table of the Council of Ministersexpected in the late morning. In the document the first measures to deal with the emergency that has brought the Region to its knees.

Read also

Yesterday some members of the government, such as the holder of Agriculture and food sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida, of the Environment Gilberto Pichetto Fatin, and the minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, indicated some of the provisions envisaged, starting from the fiscal ones, such as the suspension of the terms for payments and for tax obligationsboth for citizens and local businesses.

Lollobrigida assured that his ministry has found “resources of at least 100 million euros to deal with these situations, but very different figures are needed”. For this, “we have made a request to Europe and we hope it will intervene in a similar way to what has been done with respect to other nations that have previously found themselves facing similar criticalities”, she added. “There will be – she added – the Council of Ministers and subsequently there will be a meeting with the world of workers’ representatives which will allow us to have a clearer idea of ​​what is needed. The competent ministries are carrying out a careful dialogue with those who represent the most affected”.

In the package also “the suspension of mortgages, the installment of tax burdens, and above all the activation of the Guarantee Fundwhich in our opinion must be the maximum that is allowed to us by the European rules on state aid”, underlined Urso instead. And again the hypothesis of exemption from work for public employees unable to go to the office or to resort to smart working.