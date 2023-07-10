Tomorrow, Tuesday 11 July, Tiziano Ferro will perform on stage at the Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna. The artist has decided to donate 200,000 euros in favor of the flooded populations through the Italia Loves Romagna Association.

The singer will contribute to the fundraising born from the event of last June 24 in Campovolo, in which he was unable to take part because he was busy in one of the two Roman appointments of his tour Tzn 2023 (Live Nation).