72 hours fromflood that hit the territories of Emilia Romagna remains confirmed for the third consecutive day the status of red alert for large areas of the region. In fact, there are still many cities under water despite the respite granted yesterday by the rain and the incessant work of the rescue forces mobilized from all over Italy.

13 DEAD IN THE REGION

The balance so far is tragic. Another 5 dead were added to the count of victims bringing the balance to 13: the body of a man was found in Castel Bolognese, who probably died on Tuesday, who had not wanted to leave his home. In Sant’Agata sul Santerno, a woman, still unidentified, and a man who died inside her home were found dead. In Russi, two people living together were found lifeless in an isolated house, perhaps killed under a refrigerator they were moving. There would then still be a missing person in Bagnacavallo, in the locality of Boncellino.

THOUSANDS OF DISPLACED PEOPLE

The number of displaced people also continues to rise. Thousands of people forced to leave their homes invaded by mud. The precise number is being verified but it is certainly higher than 10 thousand, the Region said. Of these, 4 thousand in the Bologna area alone, to which are added several thousand in the provinces of Forlì-Cesena and Ravenna. For now, those who have not found shelter from friends and relatives have been welcomed in parishes and sports halls or buildings set up by the Civil Protection. The goal, the Region says, is to guarantee the necessary medical assistance in these places: several general practitioners are present in the Molinella sports hall, which hosted 150 people, while the first psychologists are arriving from all over Emilia-Romagna specialize in handling emergencies like this.

DAMAGES COUNT

The economic damage caused to the area by the flood is incalculable. Farms have been brought to their knees by losing crops. Many dead and missing animals in farms submerged in water and left isolated. ”We estimated around one billion in damages two weeks ago – said the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini – now think how much they will grow. It will be a gigantic job”.

GOVERNMENT MEASURES

In Tuesday’s CDM on the bad weather emergency, “a state of calamity will be declared” for the areas affected by the flood “and the first interventions will be responded to. The block on mortgages and tax collections have already been announced”, said the minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin announcing that the government will ask for the activation “for the European solidarity fund”.

SOLIDARITY RACE

While waiting for public contributions, there are many fundraisers for the affected areas that have been activated in the last few hours. First of all that of the Emilia Romagna Region: anyone can pay a contribution using these bank details: Iban: IT69G0200802435000104428964, Reason: Flood Emilia Romagna. Ferrari immediately responded to this initiative with a donation of one million euros. “In times of difficulty, Ferrari’s place has always been close to its community,” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “We wanted to give a concrete and immediate response to the most urgent needs of the population of Emilia-Romagna, tried by a serious environmental disaster. With the coordination of the local authorities, to whom we extend our heartfelt thanks for their tireless work in these hours, this aid will be able to bring comfort and a tangible sign of the solidarity of the entire Ferrari family”.

The Region was joined by the Italian Red Cross which on the Red Cross website launched another ongoing emergency fundraiser.

A fundraiser is also underway from the Ministry of Culture. The Directorate-General for Cinema and Audiovisual has commissioned Cinecittà to open a dedicated account. The main associations of the film sector are already involved.