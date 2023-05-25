“Where there is stagnant and putrid water, with carcasses of dead animals or rotting vegetables, there is a hygienic riskRoberta Siliquini, president of Siti, the Society of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine and Public Health, comments on the health risks after the flood in Emilia Romagna at Adnkronos Salute. situations of mingling that should not exist. But there’s no need for scaremongering, ”she adds.

The advice of hygienists

Advice to give to the population? “Do not get wet or do it only with all precautions, boots and gloves“, replies Siliquini, who observes how “the local administrations are working to restore the water networks. Then the recall, made by the regional health authorities, for the anti-tetanus vaccination, if you have not been vaccinated – he concludes – or have been immunized for over 10 years. Better do it.”