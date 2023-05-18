In Emilia Romagna the red alert for bad weather has been confirmed for today with schools closed in most cities in the region while further intermittent rainfall is expected.

Read also

9 THE VICTIMS OF THE FLOOD

The flood that brought the region to its knees left 9 dead. Of these, seven victims were recorded in the province of Forlì-Cesena: three in Cesena, a lady found on the beach of Cesenatico and a man and a couple swept away by the water in their car and two other victims: a man in the Ravenna area and one from the Bologna area .

IN 4 DAYS THE RAIN OF A YEAR

It could have been a much worse budget – said the president of the Emilia Romagna region, Stefano Bonaccini – let’s hope it stops there. If we hadn’t launched the weather alert the day before by closing schools, urging people not to move… because the alarm was there, but it was far more dramatic” than expected. “In 36 hours – explained Bonaccini – six months old water fell. On 2 and 3 May last, the water for three or four months fell, summing up in 4 days that of a year fell. One catastrophe and the ground can’t absorb that much water. We do not know if there are any missing: there is no electricity, no water, the telephones do not work. We’re doing everything we can because it’s our duty.” ﻿

OVER 10 THOUSAND DISPLACED PEOPLE

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, mainly in the provinces of Bologna, Forlì Cesena and Ravenna. And the rescue operations continue unabated to secure those who are in homes at risk in the areas affected by bad weather.﻿

23 FLOODED RIVERS AND 400 INTERRUPTED ROADS

There are 23 rivers and streams flooded, even in several points: Idice, Quaderna, Sillaro, Santerno, Senio, Lamone, Marzeno, Montone, Savio, Pisciatello, Lavino, Gaiana, Ronco, Sintria, Bevano, Zena, Rabbi, Voltre , Bidente, Ravone, Rio Cozzi, Rigossa, Savena. Another 13 watercourses exceeded level 3 (alarm) of the hydrometric threshold in some monitoring stations: Marecchia, Ausa, Uso, Rubicone, Idice, Santerno, Quaderna, Panaro, Samoggia, Ghironda, Lavino, Navile, Fiumi Uniti . While over 400 municipal, provincial and state roads are closed.

HUNDREDS OF MEN AND VEHICLES AT WORK FOR RELIEF

The Joint Operational Command (COVI) has activated 5 helicopters, 9 rubber dinghies and 6 lagoon boats, as well as 12 operational units for embankment control, a remotely piloted aircraft ready for monitoring, 7 inflatable boats. And since yesterday evening, 26 men and six rafts from the San Marco Brigade have also been at work. About 600 firefighters are involved, of which 300 arrived from outside the region, who have so far guaranteed over 430 interventions with the use of 200 vehicles and 3 helicopters. In flight, reports a note from the Emilia Romagna region, also the Ravenna 118 helicopter for the evacuation of fragile people. The National Port Authority has made available 3 helicopters, an airplane, 2 boats and, arriving in Ravenna, 12 divers. The Carabinieri will strengthen their presence in the area thanks to anti-looting teams and will make 2 helicopters available, as will the Guardia di Finanza.

While there are over 1200 volunteers on the field today to bring relief to the population. There are 700 those coming from the coordinations of all the provinces of the Region. About 370 belong to the mobile columns of the Regions of Tuscany, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia-Giulia, Piedmont, Umbria, Lazio and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano. 139 those belonging to 14 national civil protection associations. From 2 May, the date of the onset of bad weather, the number of days/man put in place by civil protection volunteers thus rises to over 7500.

SLOWED THE CIRCULATION OF TRAINS

Slowdowns for high-speed, Intercity and regional trains traveling on the high-speed and conventional lines between Florence and Bologna. Traffic also remains suspended on the Bologna – Rimini, Bologna – Ravenna, Ferrara – Ravenna – Rimini, Faenza – Ravenna, Faenza – Borgo San Lorenzo and Bologna – Porretta lines.