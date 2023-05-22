“It was a tragedy, but we can always be reborn strong from crises“. The prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, arrives in Emilia Romagna – from the G7 in Japan – for an inspection of the affected areas devastated by the flood. “Our job is to guarantee immediate responses. There is a Council of Ministers convened for Tuesdaythere is the whole day on Monday to optimize the measures”.



Read also

Having landed at Rimini airport on Sunday, a few minutes before 12, avoiding photographers and journalists waiting at the Ridolfi in Forlì, Meloni was welcomed by the deputy minister Galeazzo Bignami to make her first visit to a large farm devastated by the flood. From there, a tour of the hamlets of Ravenna, among the citizens and the many volunteers still busy shoveling the mud made even harder by the sun which finally warmed up the area all day.

“I found very proud citizens, who stayed at work and said we’ll get back on our feet. Italy brings out its best in these situations. This is not the time for the catwalks, I was also moved, but I found so many people moved by hope I spoke with President Bonaccini, with the mayors, with the Civil Protection to understand what the priority things should be”. “It was a tragedy – the premier reiterated again – but we can always be reborn from crises strong, it can also be an opportunity to show how concrete Italy can be“.

Thanking her for the visit, inviting her to enter the few houses spared by the water, were also many immigrants who live and work in the area and who today are one with the community that is struggling to get back up. In Faenza, then, she was joined by the governor of Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini with whom she continued the car tour in the most affected areas, embracing and letting themselves be photographed with the boys who went to shovel.

“It is difficult to estimate the damage estimates. I know that the damage is considerable, an initial estimate of the damage to the road network has been made, but until we are sure that the situation will stop, it becomes very difficult. In any case, many resources will have to be mobilized and here too the Government is already working to understand what the priority situations can and should be from which to draw funds. In the next few hours, we will clearly allocate other resources which are, however, for emergencies. The European Solidarity Fund is one of the funds that can be used”.

“The first measures – explained the premier – serve to allocate the resources needed for emergencies and they serve to do all measures to exempt companies and citizens from paying taxes, to strengthen the bureaucracy for what is needed here but to stop all the obligations that people and companies cannot carry out. After that we need to work on compensation, on reconstruction, but this requires a complete estimate and work must also be done that concerns the simplification of procedures”.

The last stop was the prefecture of Ravenna, where urgent interventions were defined to revive the battered area, which was flown over by helicopter just before returning to Rome.

THE DISPLACED PEOPLE – The number of people who had to leave their homes due to the floods in Emilia Romagna decreased: at 12 on Sunday they were 26,324, the majority, 19,500, in the Ravenna area, then 4,918 in the province of Forlì-Cesena and 1,906 in the Bologna area. The interventions of assistance to the population, communicates the Region, continue 24 hours a day, thanks to all the forces in the field; 5,370 (of which about 4 thousand in the Ravenna area, 734 in the Bologna area, 632 in the Forlì-Cesena area and 4 in the Rimini area) are accommodated in hotels and in the structures set up by the Municipalities: schools, arenas and gyms; the others have found alternative accommodations such as second homes or with friends and relatives.

43 Municipalities remain affected by the floods and, in terms of hydrogeological instability, there are around 305 active landslides concentrated in 54 Municipalities. As far as traffic is concerned, there are 622 closed roads, of which 225 are partially closed and 397 totally. A total of 236 in Bologna, 201 in the province of Forlì-Cesena, 139 in the province of Ravenna and 46 in the Rimini area.

Almost 33,000 people (2,856) and 1,700 volunteers are at work in Emilia-Romagna for a total of 4,556. Of the more than 1,100 volunteers, 374 belong to the regional mobile columns of Trento, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Piedmont, Alto Adige, Lombardy, Lazio, Tuscany, Abruzzo and Umbria. Added to these are the 612 volunteers from Emilia-Romagna and the 139 belonging to national voluntary organizations. “All people who want to give effective help in areas affected by bad weather must contact the Municipalities to be able to better organize the activities”, underlines the Emilia Romagna Region.

NEW RED ALERT – In the meantime, the red alert for hydraulic criticality on the mountains, low hills, plains and coast of Romagna, hills and plains of Bologna has also been confirmed for Monday. Orange alert for hydraulic criticality on the Modena plain. Also on Monday, weak rains are expected, scattered locally, including downpours on the Apennine areas during the central hours of the day. In the hilly areas of Romagna and the Bolognese Apennines, favorable conditions persist for the development and evolution of landslides, which have already been activated in recent days.

THE DOCUMENT FOR TUESDAY – The document that will be brought to the attention of the government in the meeting on Tuesday 23 May that the president of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini, will have with the premier Giorgia Meloni together with the social partners of Emilia-Romagna is ready. The table of the Pact for Work and for the Climate will have to be the venue for discussion on the main decisions to be taken for the economic recovery and reconstruction of the affected Emilia-Romagna area.

Access to the resources of the European Union Solidarity Fund is also necessary to support activities related to the provision of public services, infrastructure restoration, first aid to the affected population. And also the identification of administrative and procedural simplification measures for reconstruction. Furthermore, having completed the first emergency phase, evaluate together with the Municipalities the identification of further actions to support them with regard to, for example, the suspension of mortgages, derogations from Pnrr deadlines and the assignment of technical and administrative staff.

Once the first emergency phase still in progress has been overcome and the detection and assessment of the damages completed, it will be necessary to act by resorting to new programming and planning tools, including extraordinary ones, realizing a plan for reconstructionthe maintenance and safety of the territory in contrast to hydrogeological instability, with particular reference to landslides and the hydrographic network.

Among the shared requests is that of the suspension of the deadlines for tax and social security obligations, as well as that of civil, criminal, administrative and tax proceedings, the postponement of hearings and the suspension of the deadlines for communication and notification of documents. The freeze on mortgages, recognized in recent weeks for companies affected by the bad weather in early May in the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna and Forlì-Cesena, will now also be extended to Rimini. In these hours, however, the Region has taken steps to draw up a complete list of the most affected centers to which to ensure these suspension measures.

Finally, it will be necessary to make resources available from the regional banking system for the immediate liquidity of companies, also in conjunction with regional credit consortia. On the road and railway infrastructure side, after the point made yesterday with Minister Salvini, the necessary resources are asked to be put in place to guarantee accessibility to the territory, also for the resumption of economic activities.

In terms of liquidity, it is required to activate a guarantee fund in favor of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises located in the areas affected by natural disasters and which have suffered damage. While, in favor of the workers, the ordinary assistance tools and the necessary social safety nets will have to be activated, with a specific measure for temporary workers employed in agriculture, as well as for seasonal, independent and self-employed workers. An economic relief plan must be defined and adequate resources allocated to support households and businesses affected by natural disasters, as well as the granting of grants for the repair, restoration and reconstruction of residential buildings, for productive use and for public and private services.

Contributions also in favor of the temporary relocation of the damaged activities in order to guarantee their production continuity, and also in favor of productive, industrial, agricultural, zootechnical, agro-industrial, commercial, artisanal, tourist, professional and service activities including those relating to institutions non-commercial organizations, foundations or associations having headquarters or production units in the municipalities affected by the calamitous events which have suffered serious damage to movable property and stocks.