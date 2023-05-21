In a green shirt, ponytail, mud boots, Giorgia Meloni appears in the Emilia area in one of the flooded towns. Having returned early from the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, the prime minister wanted to make people feel his solidarity with the populations affected by the bad weather. In a video, posted by a user on her Facebook page, there is the leader of via della Scrofa with her feet in the water shakes hands and brings comfort to some flood victims. ”Hi guys, you don’t believe what we found in Ghibullo…”, Alberto Albonetti began live, explaining: ”I’ll show you, the mayor didn’t show up, we found Giorgia instead, we managed even shaking her hand…”. ”Hello good morning, what’s your name?”, greets Meloni. ”My name is Alberto…”. ”You are very good”, says the Prime Minister.