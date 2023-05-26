Paola Pula, mayor of the municipality of Conselice, in the province of Ravenna, in agreement with the junta and having heard the group leaders, has signed an ordinance requiring citizens of still flooded areas to leave their homes for hygienic-sanitary reasons. The municipal administration itself reports it on social media channels. The measure was necessary given the difficulties in disposing of water from the town of Conselice, due to the large quantities of water present in the area. The dangerousness of the situation is strictly and solely linked to contact with stagnant waters.

′′ Our only goal is to safeguard people’s health and safety – said Mayor Pula – We are in a difficult situation but, together, we will get out of it and I want to thank all those who are working tirelessly for this. At the moment there are no health emergencies but the stagnation of water, the non-functioning of the sewers, the possible interruptions in the supply of drinking water, the presence of undisposed waste, make it risky to remain in the still flooded town”.

“In Conselice there is the most dramatic situation, because due to its geographical position a lot of water has flowed in and we are trying to drain it”. The president of Emilia-Romagna said it, Stefano Bonaccini, speaking to the Aria which pulls on La7.