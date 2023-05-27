The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, will visit next Tuesday May 30th the areas of the Emilia Romagnaaffected by the flood. During the visit, which will cover various locations, he will meet the rescuers and citizens in Forlì in the morning. The meeting with the mayors will take place in Faenza in the afternoon.

Journalists interested in following the two events – explains a press release – can contact the Prefectures of Forlì and Ravenna. It will be the responsibility of the press office of the Quirinale to announce the complete program and times for visits to the flood areas in the next few days.